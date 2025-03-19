Verona man arrested for 3rd offense Domestic Violence in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Verona man is back in jail for domestic violence charges.

On March 14, Tupelo Police responded to a call on South Green Street about a domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the victim.

After further investigation, Reginald Watkins was arrested.

Watkins is charged with 3rd offense of Domestic Violence.

He has previously been convicted of two misdemeanor domestic violence charges within the last seven years.

His bond was set at $50,000.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

