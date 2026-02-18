Verona man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Verona man will spend the next 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The First Circuit District Attorney’s Office tells WCBI that on Thursday, February 12, Jaedin Jacques Hatchett pled guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Montavious Jermar Clifton.

The incident happened in 2023 at Cheers, located at 205 North Gloster Street.

Hatchett went before Circuit Judge John R. White in Tupelo, who sentenced him to 25 years. He will not be eligible for parole or early release and must serve all 25.

Once released, he will be on five years of post-release supervision.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.