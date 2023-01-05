Verona police arrest man in connection to bank robbery

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Verona bank robbery suspect was arrested and the FBI is now taking part in the investigation.

Verona Police said 57-year-old Antonia Cannon robbed the Renasant Bank in Verona on December 30 and he was armed.

Shortly after, Cannon was spotted on Natchez Trace and was put in custody by the Natchez Trace and Tupelo Police Department.

Cannon was sitting in the Lee County jail under investigation for a felony.

On Tuesday of this week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in on this case.

Now, Cannon is in the custody of the FBI.

