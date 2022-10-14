Verona Police identify person of interest in Thursday shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Verona Police have identified a person of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before two o’clock yesterday afternoon at a home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue.

Two men had been shot. Both were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are now looking for 21-year-old Rodricus Hearst Junior.

If you know where Hurst is or if you have any information about the shooting call Verona Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter