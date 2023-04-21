Verona third graders take field trip to Toyota for ‘Environmental Day’

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity to learn about ways to be better stewards of the planet, while also learning about the work that goes on at Toyota Mississippi.

It was a lesson in pollination using a relay race as a teaching tool.

“Growing Healthy Waves” brought a very lively bee and flower to the first-ever “Earth Day” at the Toyota Experience Center.

“Toyota recognizes the importance of respect for our people but we also recognize the importance of respect for our environment, and we’re looking to instill our mission and vision into the younger generation because ultimately the future of our environment will be in their hands,” said Kristen Burroughs, a spokesperson for Toyota Mississippi.

More than 60 third graders from Verona Elementary learned how to be better stewards of the earth and its resources.

“In order to keep our earth safe we need to reuse some resources, and some didn’t understand about bees, why they ‘re so important, even though they want to run from them, they realize now they really need bees to pollinate, because if we don’t have pollination, then you don’t have fruits and vegetables,” said Third Grade Teacher Paris Osmundson.

The Lee County Library’s new Bookmobile was on site, filled with titles relating to the environment, the earth, and conservation.

“Give some kids access to the bookmobile they might not have seen before, show how important books are and how important it is to save the environment, so kids will be reading about ‘Saving the Bees’ today, and also tour the bookmobile and see what we have to offer,” said Grace Guntharp, youth services librarian.

Students said they learned a lot on the unique and interactive field trip.

Why are bees important?

“To pollinate, they take pollen to the next flower, so we can have fruits and vegetables to eat,” said Harley Rogers.

“Bees help more than I thought they did, I think they’re amazing,” said Keira Raden.

As part of “Environmental Day”, students are shuttled to the plant for a tour, to see firsthand how the automaker puts its policies on sustainability into practice every day, making the world’s most popular car.

Toyota helped fund the new Bookmobile for the Lee County Library.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter