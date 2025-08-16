Very Hot This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A few storms may linger into the late evening before we dry off. Look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping around 74.

SATURDAY: A very hot day is in store as highs are expected to reach 96, with feel like temperatures approaching near 105! Make sure to stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors to cool off from this summer heat!

HURRICANE ERIN: We now officially have our first hurricane of the 2025 hurricane season with Hurricane Erin forming earlier this morning. It is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph. It is still far out in the Atlantic but we will keep you updated for any strengthening and its track as more data comes in.