Veteran newsman, former WCBI News Director Gene Edwards dies at 77

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Veteran newsman and former WCBI News Director Gene Edwards has passed away.

Edwards came to WCBI from KSTP in Minneapolis in 1988.

From 1988 to 1990 he wore two hats here at WCBI, serving as both Lead Anchor for the Evening Newscasts and News Director.

A former co-worker described him as an “old-school” TV newsman who demanded a high level of performance from his newsroom and from the studio crew.

After leaving Columbus, Gene moved on to Jackson where he worked for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and spent 20 years as an anchor at WAPT.

He later became an independent producer and consultant.

Gene Edwards was 77.

