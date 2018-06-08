Veterans of the 155th Reflect on Past Deployments

FORT BLISS, Tex. (WCBI) -For the soldiers who have deployed before, it can almost be like their first one if the environment is different from where they were before.

In that time between deployments, a soldier may have increased in rank – in responsibility – or started a family, making something like leaving for nine months even harder.

“It becomes very difficult, at times, being in the guard because you have a civilian career, family and the military,” said Staff Sergeant Robert Oswalt. “You have to juggle all three.”

For the next nine months, that juggling will be at a standstill, and the 155th will make the trip overseas to the Middle East.

Soldiers who have deployed before can only imagine the changes they will see when they land.

“That first deployment in 2004, 2005, 2006 era, that time-frame was the wild, wild, west,” said Staff Sergeant Omar Ballard. “The invasion had just happened, and we were just kind of pushing in.”

“I could tell from the difference in… From 2005 to 2009, just the places that had come along so far,” said First Lieutenant, Landon Tucker.

Environments aren’t the only things that may have changed.

Soldiers, themselves, could have changed in their ranks in the military.

“Last time, I went as an E4 and was only in charge of two people,” Oswalt said. “This time, I go as a platoon sergeant and in charge of an entire platoon, so yeah. It’s a different mindset for me.”

Starting a family is also a difference maker in between deployments.

For First Lieutenant Tucker, he’s experienced some family growth since his last time overseas.

“I’ve been married ten years. I’ve got four kids, now, so it’s definitely hard,” he said. “You know, when I call home and my kids ask me ‘When are you coming home, dad? You going to be home Sunday?’ You know, I’m like no it’s going to be a little bit longer than that.”

Thoughts of time spend away can make goodbye all-the-harder.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through, as well, back at the house,” said Staff Sergeant Wayne Myhre. “It’s probably the same things that I’ve been going through. It’s just… you miss your family. I’m excited about it. Of course, I’m excited about it. I’m just ready to get back home.”

“It takes a toll. It takes a toll on the family, and it also takes a toll on the soldier,” said Ballard.

“You can remove yourself and try to prepare as much as you can, but life still happens at home,” Oswalt said.

However, soldiers say regardless of the emotions, all of that needs to be put aside to focus on the mission.

“Oh yeah! It’s just another day at work,” said Oswalt.

“These guys are ready to, you know, chew nails and spit them out to you,” said Ballard.

More planes are being loaded every day, each with our men and women of the 155th, all of whom are in agreement that they’re ready for this mission.