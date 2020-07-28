Veterans Home hit by COVID-19 outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Staff members at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The home was hit with 19 positive cases and 2 deaths Monday.

12 staff members have also tested positive. The protocol calls for high-risk patients to be isolated to prevent exposure.

Residents with positive tests are moved to the COVID unit for at least 14 days or a negative COVID test.

Visitation is suspended in Oxford and all people entering are required to wear PPE clothing.

Family members of the positive patients are being notified of the COVID-19 diagnosis.