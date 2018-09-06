Veterans hunt set for Grenada Lake

USACE RELEASE VICKSBURG, Miss…The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Grenada Lake will host its annual Veterans Hunt in two sessions beginning Nov. 16-18, 2018, and ending Nov. 23-25, 2018. The hunts will be held at the Haserway and Quail Management Areas of Grenada Lake.

The primary purpose of this hunt is to give back to our Veterans who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms. The hunt will also help reduce the deer numbers in over-populated areas and help prevent habitat degradation.

Hunters will be chosen through a random drawing process with 18 being chosen to participate in the hunt.

Hunters chosen to participate in the hunt will be assigned a hunting stand or blind and must hunt in the designated stand or blind. Participants must also abide by all rules and regulations set forth by the Corps of Engineers as well as the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) regulations. Those selected for the hunt will be notified by phone to confirm which weekend they will be hunting as well as their designated hunting area.

All participants will be required to use shotgun with slugs or primitive weapon (as defined by the MDWFP) only. Hunters must bring in a DD-214 form stating he or she has served or is currently serving in a U.S. branch of military. They must also provide identification through a valid driver’s license. Participants may begin signing up Sept. 12 at the Grenada Lake Visitor Center with the deadline being Oct. 1.

For more information regarding the Veterans Hunt contact the Grenada Lake Visitor Center at 662- 226-5911.