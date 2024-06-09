Veterans Park hosts annual Running with the Kings 5k

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Veterans Park hosted the Running with the Kings 5k, put on by the Tupelo running club.

“The proceeds of this race benefit the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi,” said Rashni Barth, Race Director. “So that is the best part of the race.”

Mikayla Holland and Tina Wright participated in the 5k run.

They said the run was a great way to compete.

“I have been a runner for a long time, and I am recently recovering from surgery,” said Holland. “And this was my first race back running. I just wanted to get back into it and live a healthier lifestyle.”

“It was a great cause, I wanted to meet people that were running, and I wanted to beat my time,” said Wright. “This is my 4th race, and I beat my time, so that was great.”

For one family, the 5k run was more than just a race.

“Our grandma passed away a little bit ago and her funeral is today, and she is from Tupelo,” said Wright. “We thought that we should honor her on the day of the funeral by running in this race because there was no bigger Elvis fan than her.”

Each runner had the option of buying an Elvis T-shirt for five dollars after the race was over, and 249 runners competed in the 5k race.

The first, second, and third-place winners received medals.

