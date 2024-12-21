VFW Post 4490 in Aberdeen lend a helping hand

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Community members in Monroe County are looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4490 in Aberdeen adopted 10 children from across the county to provide Christmas presents to this year.

The organization, along with its members, raised over $2000 in gifts to brighten the holidays.

This is the first time the post has hosted an event like this, and they hope to make it an annual event.

