Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case.

Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city.

The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head.

Oxford Police became aware of the situation after the victim’s roommate took him to Baptist North Mississippi for treatment.

The victim was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Investigators began collecting videos of the incident from social media, and interviewing witnesses, the victim, and the suspect, Tyler Wright.

Wright was arrested a few days later after the victim filed an affidavit for simple assault.

Wright’s bond was set at $487.

