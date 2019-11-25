Victim identified in deadly Choctaw County shooting

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County deputies continue to investigate a deadly weekend shooting, as the victim’s name is released.

Investigators said Kennis Pratt was shot multiple times at his Seward Road home.

Deputies were first called about a missing person about 9 p.m. on Friday. After deputies searched the property, Pratt’s body was found.

Information about what may have led up to the shooting has not been released.

No arrest has been made.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office are investigating.