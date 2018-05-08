Victim identified in fatal Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of an Alabama man killed in a Lowndes County crash last night.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Henry Edsel Horton Jr., better known as Ed, died in an accident on Highway 69 near Concord Road

The one vehicle crash happened around 7:15pm.

The 75-year-old Aliceville man hit a tree and was ejected from his 2004 Ford Thunderbird.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Coroner’s office are investigating the crash.