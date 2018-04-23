Victim identified in fatal Monroe County head-on collision

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the three people killed in a Monroe County head-on crash has been identified.

The crash happened on Highway 45 Alternate last Tuesday night.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says dental records positively identified 54-year-old Donald Wright of Houston as one of the victims.

Investigators are still waiting on other tests to confirm the other two people that died in the accident.

State troopers believe one of the vehicles was going north in the southbound lane.

Both cars burst into flames. All three died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.