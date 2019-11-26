Victim identified in fatal Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has identified the victim in a Starkville shooting as Laterrence Dewon McCarter, 23.

Starkville Police were dispatched to a shooting at the Brookville Garden Apartments around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady says when police got on scene they found an African American man dead.

A black car was taken from the scene but investigators aren’t saying if it’s connected.

Right now police remain tight lipped on details leading up to the shooting.

“This is very early on in the investigation. We just wanted to make sure people know this happened. We won’t get into many details until we know what happened. Any incident like this is unfortunate. We will continue to drive on and do what we have to do to fully investigate this incident,” said Sgt. Lovelady.

So far no arrests have been made related to the shooting.

Police say to expect to see an increased police presence in Brookville Garden apartments and the surrounding areas due to this incident.