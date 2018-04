NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim in a Noxubee County shooting has been identified and released from the hospital.

Deputies have charged Taniesha Sharp with Aggravated Assault.

She’s been released from jail on a ten thousand dollar bond.

Investigators believe she shot Curtis Miller in the abdomen.

Deputies are still trying to figure out if this was a domestic argument.

Miller was released from a Birmingham hospital after being treated.