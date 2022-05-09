Victim identified – Suspect arrested in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The name of this weekend’s homicide victim is released, as the alleged shooter awaits extradition to Starkville.

Arti Brown was arrested Saturday May 7th on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama after a brief chase.

He was expected to go before a judge Monday to begin the process of being brought back to Oktibbeha County.

32-year-old Dylan Meikle was shot outside the Links Apartments on Friday night.

He later died at the hospital.

Oktibbeha County deputies quickly got an arrest warrant for Brown and put out an area wide alert.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s office says Meikle’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

No other arrests are expected.