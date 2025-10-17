Victim of a deadly shooting in Tupelo now identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim of a deadly shooting in Tupelo has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the teenager as 14-year-old Demario Faulkner.

Thursday night, Tupelo Police were called to Nathanial Place Apartments in relation to a shooting.

Another person was also injured.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

A suspect is in custody. They have not been identified at this time.

Faulkner’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nathanial Place Apartments is the former Barley Courts Apartment Complex.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.