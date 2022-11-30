Victim of deadly hit-and-run in Columbus has been identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed after being hit by a driver that left the scene of the Columbus crash.

It happened Tuesday night just before midnight on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 58-year-old Derrick Seals of Columbus died at the scene.

Seals had apparently been walking his dog when the crash happened.

Investigators said he was struck by a dark-colored car.

Police are asking anyone who notices a car with recent damage to the front end or a broken windshield to call Crimestoppers.

