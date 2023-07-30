Victim of the Main Street car crash has died

26-year-old Ryan Koehn was airlifted from the accident scene and later died from his injuries at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim of the Main Street crash has died. According to the Lowndes County Coroner, the victim is 26-year-old Ryan Koehn, who was airlifted from the accident scene.

He later died from his injuries at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

The crash took place in downtown Columbus at the intersection of Main and 5th Streets.

An attempted stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol near the state line turned into what witnesses say was a high-speed chase.

The suspect was driving a truck with a trailer. He allegedly plowed into the pickup truck, injuring the other driver.

Residents near downtown say a helicopter landed nearby and one person was airlifted from the accident scene.