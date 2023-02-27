Victim recovers, suspect in custody after shooting in Scooba

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was shot while driving down Highway 45 Monday morning.

The shooting happened near Scooba at about 7 a.m.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told WCBI the victim pulled into a convenience store parking lot after being struck by two bullets.

The unidentified victim is recovering from those injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Their name and official charges have not been released.

