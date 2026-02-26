Victim’s family continues the fight for Lowndes County traffic light

Nicholas Jenkins' family is still looking for answers six months later.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six months after a fatal car accident in Lowndes County, a family is still searching for answers.

Brian and Melissa Jenkins lost their son Nicholas Jenkins in August 2025.

“It’s been very difficult. I get up every morning to make sure that my son is remembered … that his life mattered,” said Melissa Jenkins.

Nicholas died in a car accident at the intersection of Highway 45 and Mike Parra Road.

Shortly after the accident, his parents started a petition to bring a light to that intersection.

They’ve reached out to state and federal leaders about the issue, including Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell.

“This is one we’re very familiar with and we’re trying to find the best solution for everyone’s concerns,” said Caldwell.

One of the first steps to getting a traffic light is an evaluation of the area.

Caldwell said they’re typically done after a fatality on the highway.

However, he said it can take years before a traffic light is added due to the cost.

“We don’t have money just sitting in a bucket waiting to pour into lights. We have a hundred good ideas or more or thousand for improvements. And those good ideas cost money. We have to find a way to allocate that money,” said Caldwell.

Engineering and construction costs are also considered in the budget.

Recently, the Jenkins spoke with State Senator Chuck Younger and the Office of Congressman Trent Kelly.

Younger told the Jenkins that they’re considering a U-turn or a flashing light.

“I expressed to Senator Younger that a flashing light was not going to prevent preventable loss. A U-turn would be a much better option,” said Melissa.

“I really do think that will help with the bus traffic. It gets really, really bad and busy there… especially from about 6:30, 7 in the morning until about 9,” said Brian Jenkins, father of Nick Jenkins.

Dozens of accidents happen at this intersection.

No matter what it takes to get a traffic signal, the Jenkins are staying the course.

“My son’s death will prevent someone else death and I know he would want me to (keep fighting), so I won’t stop until something is done and we prevent further loss,” said Melissa Jenkins.

The Jenkins said they are grateful for the community’s support.

They have more than 2,300 signatures combined on their petitions so far.

The family had to start a second petition in January due to complications.

On Tuesday, the Jenkins said that the Office of Cindy Hyde Smith reached out to them.

The Office shared that they are willing to provide the funding if necessary for the to put traffic safety measures in place.

