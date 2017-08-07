Video: 19 human cases of West Nile Virus so far in 2017

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Another person in Mississippi has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus. This brings it up to 19 cases this year.

Last week the Mississippi State Health Department announced a person from Grenada County died after getting the virus. The health department says that July through September is the peak season for West Nile Virus.

Residents in all counties are encouraged to protect themselves by using mosquito repellent, removing all standing water near your home and wear long covered clothing while outside.