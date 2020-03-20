Video: Local Gym Posts Workouts on Social Media

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We are striving to end each newscast with good news. This video will certainly make you feel good.

The OCH Wellness Center in Starkville might be closed to members for now, but the trainers want to keep you moving.

They know many of you are home, so to keep you motivated with your workouts, they are posting videos with cardio, yoga, and more.

One of the trainers tells us they will do a range of fitness levels so everyone can participate. They plan to post two workout videos a day until they re-open.

You can find the videos on the OCH Wellness Center Facebook.