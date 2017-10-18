Video: 5 Teens Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Five teens have been charged with 4 counts of Auto Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies say they allegedly broke into at least 4 vehicles at an apartment complex on Dawg Drive in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Deputies arrested 18 year old’s Furtona Ballard, Kizziah Carter, Isaiah Elam, and 19 year old’s Deshon Grice and Splyndid Hollis.

Elam is also being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and giving police false information. He’s being held on a nearly $48,000 bond.

Hollis was released on bond.

Three others have bonds set at just over $37,000.