Video: Aberdeen Aldermen Meeting Provides Pre-Christmas Fireworks

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After a month’s meetings had to be scrapped due to lack of a quorum, the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen was finally able to discuss city issues Tuesday night.

In this live video shot by WCBI’s Parker King, you can see the tension between the board and Mayor Maurice Howard over the issues on the agenda.

One issue regarded paying bills to vendors, regarding the purchase of new trucks and accessories for the city’s electric department. The board agreed to pay those bills.

Another involved the legality of Alderman Garth’s position, after he took a job as school superintendent in Hazelhurst.

It was agreed to have a special election for his position. The date is yet to be set.

A planned executive session didn’t happen as the mayor stormed out, briefly locking himself in a nearby room.