Video: Alabama Focused and Locked In on National Title Game vs. Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI/UA Athletics) – The University of Alabama football team continued preparations for the College Football National Championship game on Thursday afternoon, working a two-hour practice in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Thursday’s workout was the second of five practices prior to the College Football National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8, in Atlanta, Ga. Alabama will square off with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the game scheduled for a 7:17 p.m. CT kickoff. The final game of the college football season will air on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game from the booth, while Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi work the sidelines.

The national championship pairing will be the 68th overall meeting of the two storied programs, with Alabama holding a 38-25-4 (.597) lead in the series that dates back to the 1895 season. The two teams have met once previously outside of regular season SEC play, with the Tide taking a 32-28 decision in the 2012 SEC Championship Game to claim the program’s 23rd SEC title and secure a spot in the national championship game.