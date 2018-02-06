Video: Aldermen Table “Go Cup” Discussion for Now

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Board of Aldermen had a full agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, but one item thought to be on tap was tabled.

Aldermen had been expected to serve up a proposed “Go-Cup” ordinance for discussion. However, the board is planning to iron out details at a scheduled work session, before presenting the plan to the public.

The board did approve a motion to move forward with phase 2 of an annexation study being conducted by Slaughter and Associates. And they voted to conduct a citizen survey of the city’s parks. That survey will be online, and open to the public until March 1st.



During executive session, the board voted to terminate Police dispatcher Latice Fisher, and advertise for a new dispatcher.