VIDEO: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Gives Out Hot Soup

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority spent the day giving back.

They spent their Saturday delivering hot bowls of soup to several organizations in Tupelo.

Almost one in four Mississippians do not have enough to eat.

And nearly thirty percent of all children are going to be hungry.

Lori Gladney is Vice President of the sorority and says it’s just their way of doing something positive for the community.

“And we are commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior with a day of service to provide hot soup to our community,” said Gladney. “It’s cold outside. We just want every one to come out fellowship with us and to provide meals to those who are in need or even those who aren’t in need and just want to come by.”

Gladney says the Nu Sigma Omega Chapter has been around since 1980, with the mission of Strengthening the Family and one of the critical issues facing many families is a lack of food.