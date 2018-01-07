VIDEO: American Furniture Plant Fire Update

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update to an early Friday morning fire that damaged part of a furniture manufacturing plant in Pontotoc County.

Employees at American Furniture noticed the fire around 7:15 that morning. There was no one injured during Friday’s blaze.

An official plant spokes person released a statement saying American Furniture is thankful for the fast actions of all first respondents and volunteers.

The plant is working closely with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

American Furniture is awaiting approval to restart manufacturing operations again.

The company will issue updates frequently via the American Furniture website and Facebook page.