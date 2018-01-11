Video: Amory Adopts New Animal Ordinance

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Amory has adopted a new animal ordinance that has a few changes.

The new ordinance took effect this month according to the Amory Humane Society.

The ordinance is similar to the animal ordinance adopted by the city of Tupelo.

The humane society says a lot of what’s written is common knowledge.

One new thing, is that if a dog is deemed vicious it will have to go through a k-9 assessment at the police department, and the owner has to meet certain criteria to keep the dog in city limits.

If you need someone to pick up a stray, you must call the Amory humane society.

Police officers and other city officials will not handle strays, unless it’s an animal deemed dangerous.

The humane society will have an officer on call 24-7.

Here’s a link to view the new ordinance in full; http://www.cityofamoryms.com/site/media/1708-Animal-Ordinance.pdf