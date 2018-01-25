Video: Amory Seniors Turn Basketball Program Around

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Back to building a winning program.

Things are looking up for the Amory Panthers boys basketball team.

This year’s team is led by four seniors, TJ Wallace, Jeremiah Wallace, Kamden Parks, and Aaron Stringfield.

But the last four years were tough with 4 straight losing seasons, now the team’s mindset has changed.

“It’s been different,” said student athlete Kamden Parks. “I mean getting use to winning because we have a bunch of guys not use to winning, and young guys, 4 seniors, and a bunch of other guys that help us out that come in and do a big part for us.”

“We’ve been coming to practice everyday and working hard,” said teammate Aaron Stringfield. “And getting better each and every day.”

Head coach Brian Pearson is excited for his senior group to get a taste of winning this year.

“I’m proud for them,” said head coach Brian Pearson. “And I’m happy that they’re getting to experience a program in which they are able to taste some success. It felt like they’ve put in the work to get it to that point.”

While the team has accomplished a goal of winning this year, they also accomplished another one this past week. The Panthers won the Monroe County Tournament.

“It hasn’t been in Amory in years ever I think since in 2012,” said student athlete TJ Wallace. “But I’m glad we got it done.”

“It was a pretty good feeling,” Parks said. “Because it hasn’t been done in like five years, so we really enjoyed the moment, but we set our goals and trying to go to state. Trying to get to Jackson.’

And that’s something that the team hasn’t done but twice in the school’s history. Making it to Jackson to play in the state tournament, but this year the team hopes it can make it a third appearance.

“We are hoping and praying that this is the year,” Parks said. “And we really think that this can be the year and make a pretty good run.”

“That is our plan,” said student athlete Jeremiah Wallace. “Practice hard, go out there, and win our games, and do what ever coach Pearson tells us. Get to Jackson. Win the golden ball.”

“Who’s to say who can’t get there,” Pearson said. “It’s a dream that everybody has, and there is no givens. Somebody has to put you out at some point, so until somebody ends your season like you always got a chance.”

Amory returns to action on Friday when they host Itawamba AHS.