VIDEO: Anniversary Surprise

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an anniversary a Northeast Mississippi couple will not forget.

Glyn and Jan Hughes are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Both have been huge Elvis fans since their engagement, and on Saturday night, a champion Elvis Tribute Artist headlined a party for the couple at the Ice House.

Cody Slaughter won the Tupelo and Memphis Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competitions in 2011 and has been traveling the world since then, entertaining fans.

Jan was surprised and Slaughter says he was glad to be part of the celebration.