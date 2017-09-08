Video: Annual Stella Shouting Contest in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- People gathered in downtown Columbus for the Annual Stella Shouting Contest.

It’s one of the biggest events for the Tennessee Williams Tribute taking place this weekend.

30 contestants stood in the street and yelled “Stella” up to the Holly Hocks balcony. It’s a playful homage to Tennessee Williams play, “Streetcar named Desire.”

The winner was awarded a “Stella” trophy, dinner for two, a pair of tickets and a carriage ride to the Tennessee Williams play. Each contestant received a gift certificate and the top 5 got a gift bag full of prizes.

WCBI’s Steve Schill was one of the judges and says this years turn out, was one of the biggest there’s been.

