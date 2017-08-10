Video: Bennett Says Elvis Tribute Artists Concert Showed The True Nature Of Elvis Fans

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Award winning Elvis Tribute Artist Brandon Bennett took the stage to finish a special night of music, to honor and help his family deal with a recent tragedy.

Last month, Bennett’s two year old son, Nash, drowned at the family’s Louisiana home. A benefit concert featuring five top Elvis Tribute Artists was quickly organized, to help the family with unexpected medical expenses.

The Lyric Theatre in Tupelo was packed for the special event. Bennett and his family say they are leaning on their Christian faith . They said the benefit concert was a picture of the love and support from other tribute artists and fans.

“My heart felt so full and I don’t feel that most days, but it is the reminder we are not in this alone,” Rachel Bennett said.

“To know how great God is , and how He can get you through anything, it’s true we can’t do it, but through God’s strength that He will give you, it will get you through it, doesn’t mean you won’t have bad days, moments, but, trust Him,” Brandon Bennett said.

The Bennetts say they are also comforted to know that since Nash was an organ donor, he has helped save the lives of three people. The Bennetts also have two sons and a daughter. Brandon Bennett is a full time Elvis Tribute Artist.

www.brandonbennettlive.com

https://fundly.com/the-ultimate-benefit-in-remembrance-of-nash-bennett