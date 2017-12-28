VIDEO: Board Position Opening for Columbus/Lowndes CVB

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the kind of thing that usually doesn’t draw a lot of attention.

At the Lowndes County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, an announcement was made that a position on the Columbus Lowndes Conventions and Visitors Bureau opened.

However, some asked the question “Is it even necessary to fill it?”

That question comes from the assumption the CVB will cease to exist because Columbus and Lowndes County still can’t come to terms on the 2% restaurant tax.

Anything can happen in the 7 months leading up to that expiration, and County Supervisors still see the importance of filling that seat.

“Anybody interested in serving on the board can apply at the administrative office, somebody that knows about the community and knows the needs of the community,” said District 3 Supervisor, John Holliman.

Lowndes County supervisors will soon be tasked with filling the at-large seat on the CVB’s board.

While some questioned the necessity of making the appointment, Supervisors still saw the value in having a full board.

“It doesn’t expire until July, so we would probably need to go ahead and put somebody on there until then,” continued Holliman.

In a phone interview with WCBI, CVB Board President, Dewitt Hicks emphasized the impact the county will suffer should the CVB disappear.

“I think it would be an economic disaster because you lose people who come to our town and see all of the events we have, and they eat at our restaurants, stay in our hotels, and shop in our shops,” said the board President.

Between now and July 1st, there are special events that are spearheaded by the CVB.

“…like the festivals and the different projects and golf tournaments, fishing tournaments,” said Holliman.

“People love to visit because there are so many attractions and special events that we have. That would be lost,” said Hicks.

The CVB later commented they are confident the city of Columbus and Lowndes County will come to an agreement before it’s too late, so they can continue to go along as they’ve always done, bringing events and people into Lowndes County.