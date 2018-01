WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Winston County man is behind bars and faces burglary charges.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 38-year-old Martin Ickom.

He’s facing charges of burglary of a dwelling.

Ickom is accused of breaking into a home on Highway 19 South in Winston County.

A hidden surveillance camera caught these images.

The Attala County sheriff’s office along with the Winston County sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest.