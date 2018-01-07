VIDEO: Business Is Booming For Heating Repair

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The freezing temperatures we’re experiencing is causing a busy week for heating and repair crews.

In fact, crews say service calls have doubled this past week due to the cold temperatures.

Crew members with Climate Control, Heating, and Air in Starkville say heaters going out is the biggest problem they’re seeing.

They recommend homeowners change the air filters once a month and to keep your heater running, even if you’re not at home.

“One, in the winter time you have the danger of your pipes freezing in your house and could bars. Two, it allows your house to get down to an extremely cold temperature, so therefore when you come back home and you try to turn that back on, it takes almost twice the energy to try to catch back up to what it would have been if you would have just left it at a medium temperature,”said Climate Control Heating and Air Brantley Johnson.

Crews recommend leaving your heater on 65 degrees or above when leaving your home.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: 2018 Tangle On The Trail Highlights
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Ole Miss Erases Double-Digit Deficit To Defeat Mississippi State
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Winston County Dial-A-Story
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup