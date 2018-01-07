VIDEO: Business Is Booming For Heating Repair

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The freezing temperatures we’re experiencing is causing a busy week for heating and repair crews.

In fact, crews say service calls have doubled this past week due to the cold temperatures.

Crew members with Climate Control, Heating, and Air in Starkville say heaters going out is the biggest problem they’re seeing.

They recommend homeowners change the air filters once a month and to keep your heater running, even if you’re not at home.

“One, in the winter time you have the danger of your pipes freezing in your house and could bars. Two, it allows your house to get down to an extremely cold temperature, so therefore when you come back home and you try to turn that back on, it takes almost twice the energy to try to catch back up to what it would have been if you would have just left it at a medium temperature,”said Climate Control Heating and Air Brantley Johnson.

Crews recommend leaving your heater on 65 degrees or above when leaving your home.