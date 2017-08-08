Video: “Candidate Debate” Turns into One-Man Show in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) -It was billed as a “Candidate Debate”, but it turned into a stump speech for a candidate in the special election for the Ward 2 seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.

Four Candidates are vying for the slot left vacant by the retirement of Lady B. Garth, and all 4 were invited to the event organized by voters in Ward 2.

Cloyd Garth, Jr. was the only one to make an appearance.

Garth laid out his platform to a good-sized crowd, and he took questions from residents.

The special election is August 15th.