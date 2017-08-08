Video: “Candidate Debate” Turns into One-Man Show in Aberdeen

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) -It was billed as a “Candidate Debate”, but it turned into a stump speech for a candidate in the special election for the Ward 2 seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.

Four Candidates are vying for the slot left vacant by the retirement of Lady B. Garth, and all 4 were invited to the event organized by voters in Ward 2.

Cloyd Garth, Jr. was the only one to make an appearance.

Garth laid out his platform to a good-sized crowd, and he took questions from residents.

The special election is August 15th.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Deadline Looms For ‘Angel Tree’ Budgeting Class
Read More»
8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
#HSFT17: Stop No. 51 – Caledonia Confederates
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Booneville Man Jailed on Child Sex Charges
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup