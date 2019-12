ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- New video released shows a truck slamming into the Aberdeen Main Street Clock.

Chief Henry Randle says they found the clock vandalized Saturday.

In the video you see a truck driving down the middle of the median and crashing into the clock knocking it over.

Chief Randle says it’s a Chevy truck and now investigators are working to identify the owner.

The clock was dedicated to the citizens of Aberdeen back in 2013 to honor past and future leaders.