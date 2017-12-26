VIDEO: Carefully Getting Rid Of Your Holiday Trash, Burglars Could Be On The Prowl

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- While many of us are still enjoying the gifts that Santa left for us under the tree, others are looking for ways to get their hands on them, and they could be checking the curb.

Assistant police chief Fred Shelton said putting your boxes outside of your home makes burglars aware of what’s inside your home, such as a new flat screen TV or a new computer.

Shelton said it’s best to just keep those empty boxes inside your home until you can properly dispose of them.

When it comes to getting rid of the boxes and other holiday trash Shelton suggests taking the it to the dumpster at your job, or to a recycling station.

“We have people that are coming through and they are looking for signs. Crime happens because of opportunity, so let’s not give them an opportunity, so we eliminate the opportunity and then we can eliminate some crime,” said Shelton.

If you know the schedule for when waste management comes by your home, Shelton said that’s also an ideal time to properly dispose of your holiday trash.