VIDEO: The City Of Ackerman Elects New Mayor

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been the talk of the town for the past few weeks now, who’s going to serve as Ackerman’s next mayor.

Residents finally have that answer.

Tim Cutts has been elected as the city’s new mayor.

Cutts won in a runoff against Dale Reid.

The mayor-elect finished with a total of 222 votes, while Reid finished with 113 votes.

The newly elected mayor said he’s excited to be the town’s new mayor, and he’s eager to begin serving the people of Ackerman.

“The town has such a love for all of the people that are here,” Cutts expressed. “Then we have a good school system, and we have proven records of people who have become successful, and that’s just a normal thing. I want to say Thank You to the people of Ackerman for giving me the opportunity to be their mayor, and I’m just excited to hit the ground running.”

Cutts will replace the late Dick Cain.

He was the long time mayor of Ackerman and passed last November.