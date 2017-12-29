VIDEO: City Of Columbus Holds Celebration Honoring Police Chief Oscar Lewis

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a sad, but yet joyous occasion on Thursday night as the city of Columbus said “Good-Bye” and “Thank You” to its Police Chief Oscar Lewis.

The city held a retirement celebration for Lewis at the Courtyard Marriott.

Dozens of residents, city leaders, and fellow law-enforcement officers came out to show their support.

Lewis has spent more than 20 years with CPD and said it’s been a tremendous honor to serve the city of Columbus.

“It’s great. I would just like to thank everyone. It was even more than I imagined. We thought it was just going to be a little quiet get together here, but a lot of people came out and showed their support and that means the world, it means the world to me,” said Chief Lewis.

Thursday was the chief’s last day on the job, and although he’s retiring, Lewis said he will be staying around in Columbus.