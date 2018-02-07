VIDEO: Columbus City Leaders Approve Inter-Local Agreement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- After going back and forth for almost three months, Columbus city leaders and the Conventions and Visitors Bureau have finally came to an agreement regarding money collected from the two percent restaurant tax.

City councilmen approved the inter-local agreement the CVB approved at its meeting on Tuesday.

In the agreement, the city will receive $300,000 for Propst Park enhancements, $50,000 for the new amphitheater, and another $50,000 to be split between four area festivals.

The CVB will begin making payments on October 15th.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith said he’s happy to see everything finally coming to fruition.

“I don’t think no one is a loser, I think it’s a win-win for the CVB and for the city of Columbus also,” said Mayor Smith. “It’s also a plus especially for our youth, if the legislators approve it then we can do some improvements on Propst Park which is very much needed.”

During the special called meeting, the council also voted to accept the resolution that was approved by the county last month.

Smith said the inter-local agreement will be sent to the Attorney General’s office for approval first before the resolution can be sent to state lawmakers.