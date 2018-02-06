VIDEO: Columbus City Leaders Still Need Time To Review Details On Inter-Local Agreement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau sent its inter-local agreement to city leaders on Tuesday before the city council meeting.

However, during the meeting, councilmen did not discuss the agreement.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith said the board needs time to look things over.

Once they review all of the details, Smith said the board will hold a special meeting to address the issue.

“The council members haven’t really had an opportunity to look at the inter-local agreement, so they will get a copy of it first thing tomorrow morning and then hopefully either tomorrow afternoon or Thursday we will have a special meeting and then we will vote on it,” said Mayor Smith.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting the police department honored officer John Tulipan for his outstanding work in the community.

The officer responded to a three year old’s call that his mom wasn’t breathing.

Tulipan provided professional medical care and comfort until medical help arrived, he also bought a police starter kit and a football for the three year old.

CPD also recognized Jessie Drew.

She organized multiple search parties to find Christopher Reed after he went missing for three days.