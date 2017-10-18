VIDEO: Columbus Convention And Visitor Bureau and GTR The Link Work To Renew Tourism Tax

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders met Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting and one of the items on the agenda was the city’s hotel and restaurant tax.

The current 2% tourism tax expires in 2018.

Currently up to 15% of the proceeds go towards the GTR Link, that’s equal to about $220,000 a year.

However, during Tuesday’s meeting, CEO of the Columbus Visitors Bureau Nancy Carpenter, and the CEO of the GTR Link Joe Max Higgins, presented a new proposal before the board.

They’re asking for a flat rate of $250,000 a year which would all go toward economic development and tourism.

The board did not make a decision on the matter, Mayor Robert Smith said the board needs more time to discuss the issue.

“There will be several discussions, there will be several meetings prior to the mayor and the council making a final vote,” said Mayor Smith.

“We would like to take a bill to the legislature that they will approve that states the 2% restaurant tax is still in place, and that the amount that is given to the Golden Triangle Development Link would be a flat $250,000 instead of as it reads now, up to 15%,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter and Higgins went before the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors last went to get their approval on the proposal.

They hope to have a decision from both boards within the next month.