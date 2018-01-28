VIDEO: Columbus Municipal School District Annual Retreat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the students enjoy the weekend the Columbus Municipal School Board is busy at work.

This morning the district met with the Mississippi School Board Association for it’s annual retreat.

During Saturday’s meeting, the board performed a board board attorney, and superintendent evaluation.

The evaluations focused on improving the relationship between board and superintendent, connecting more with staff, and acknowledging more staff accomplishments.

The board stood in executive session for more than an hour to evaluate current superintendent Philip Hickman.

“We will provide the information to the superintendent. His evaluation of everything by January the 31st. He will have that to be able to do with it, and we will in executive session allow him to come back and report to the board on some of our discussion and evaluation,” said CMSB President Jason Spears.

The board will advertise the superintendent position beginning February 16 with applications due March 23rd.

The board hopes to have someone hired by June 4th.