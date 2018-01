COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a robbery suspect.

Around 8:40 PM Tuesday, Officers were called to a robbery at the Exxon Convenience Store at 1225 Main Street.

The clerk reported a man came into the store said he had a gun, and took money.

The clerk was reportedly injured in the incident.

The suspect ran from the store. Officers were searching the area of 2nd Avenue North.